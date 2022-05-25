KWSO Job Report May 25, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Assistant Prevention Technician
- Patient Advocate
- Prevention Coordinator
- Registered Dietician
- Committee Secretary
- Community Health Information Specialist
- Clerk/Typist
- Community Wellness Center Secretary
- General Staff Technicians
- Associate Judge with Tribal Court
- Warehouseman
- Protective Care Provider
- Secretary Treasurer/CEO
- Legal Aide Advocate
- CPS Specialist
- Chief Judge
- Restoration Technician
- Registered Nurse
- Director of Information Systems
- PC/Network Technician
- Fire/Medics
- BNR Limited Duration Youth Crew
- Program Coordinator at ECE
- Elder Consultant ECE
- ECE Administrative staff
- ECE Food Service Assistant
- Comp & Benefits Coordinator
- Native Language Teacher
- Property Management Specialist
- Fisheries Technician II
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Community Health Nurse
- Warehouse Assistant
- Multimedia Journalist
- Conservation Enforcement Officer
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth
The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.
Eagle Crossing Restaurant is hiring. You can stop by to fill out and application or call to learn more 541-553-3123.
Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.
Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.
KWSO has extended its deadline for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on CTWS job opportunities page.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
- Supervisory Dentist
- Supervisory Optometrist
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:
- Bus Driver
- School Counselor/WSK8
- 2nd Grade Teacher/WSK8
- Educational Assistant II – Health Room Case Manager Assistant/WSK8
- Special Education Behavior Teacher/MHS
- Educational Assistant II – Health Room/Case Manager Assistant/MHS
- 5th Grade Teacher/Buff
- Kindergarten Teacher/Buff
- 2nd Grade Teacher/Buff
- Library Media Specialist/Buff
- ELL Educational Assistant I/Buff
- PE Teacher/Metolius
- Educational Assistant I/Metolius
- School Counselor/Metolius
- Student Success Coordinator/JCMS
- Social Studies Teacher/JCMS
- Special Education Life Skills Teacher/JCMS
- Educational Assistant II Special Education/Madras Elementary
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- General Manager
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Maintenance Custodian
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Genomics Researcher
- Deputy Director
- Fishery Technician III Bonneville Project
- Maintenance Workers
- Ocean Modeling Programmer
- Oceanographer
- Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator
- Director of Human Resources
- Public Information Specialist
- Fishery Technician III Habitat Project
- Fishery Technician III Lamprey Project
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.
