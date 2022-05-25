KWSO Job Report May 25, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Assistant Prevention Technician

Patient Advocate

Prevention Coordinator

Registered Dietician

Committee Secretary

Community Health Information Specialist

Clerk/Typist

Community Wellness Center Secretary

General Staff Technicians

Associate Judge with Tribal Court

Warehouseman

Protective Care Provider

Secretary Treasurer/CEO

Legal Aide Advocate

CPS Specialist

Chief Judge

Restoration Technician

Registered Nurse

Director of Information Systems

PC/Network Technician

Fire/Medics

BNR Limited Duration Youth Crew

Program Coordinator at ECE

Elder Consultant ECE

ECE Administrative staff

ECE Food Service Assistant

Comp & Benefits Coordinator

Native Language Teacher

Property Management Specialist

Fisheries Technician II

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

Community Health Nurse

Warehouse Assistant

Multimedia Journalist

Conservation Enforcement Officer

Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth

The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

Eagle Crossing Restaurant is hiring. You can stop by to fill out and application or call to learn more 541-553-3123.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.

Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

KWSO has extended its deadline for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on CTWS job opportunities page.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Supervisory Dentist

Supervisory Optometrist

Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:

Bus Driver

School Counselor/WSK8

2 nd Grade Teacher/WSK8

Grade Teacher/WSK8 Educational Assistant II – Health Room Case Manager Assistant/WSK8

Special Education Behavior Teacher/MHS

Educational Assistant II – Health Room/Case Manager Assistant/MHS

5 th Grade Teacher/Buff

Grade Teacher/Buff Kindergarten Teacher/Buff

2 nd Grade Teacher/Buff

Grade Teacher/Buff Library Media Specialist/Buff

ELL Educational Assistant I/Buff

PE Teacher/Metolius

Educational Assistant I/Metolius

School Counselor/Metolius

Student Success Coordinator/JCMS

Social Studies Teacher/JCMS

Special Education Life Skills Teacher/JCMS

Educational Assistant II Special Education/Madras Elementary

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Controller

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

General Manager

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Custodian

Fuel Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Maintenance Custodian

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Genomics Researcher

Deputy Director

Fishery Technician III Bonneville Project

Maintenance Workers

Ocean Modeling Programmer

Oceanographer

Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator

Director of Human Resources

Public Information Specialist

Fishery Technician III Habitat Project

Fishery Technician III Lamprey Project

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

