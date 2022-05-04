KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 5, 2022

At the Warm Springs K8 it’s Teacher Appreciation Week. It’s also the Spring Book Fair this week and next week in the K8 Library. The Book Fair will be open afterschool today for families to come in from 4-5.

Warm Springs Tribal Council members will attend the Major Documents Workshop today.

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym.

Madras baseball will host North Marion at 4:30 today. Softball plays at North Marion High School and Boy’s Tennis travels to Stayton.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit featuring the works of Patricia Kirk. It’s this evening 5:30 to 7 at the gallery on 5th Street in Madras.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold its monthly meeting, via Zoom, this evening from 6-7:30. Find the link to join on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page

An Opening of the Tananawit Art Space is happening tomorrow from 10am to 2pm. It’s a celebration that will include live art exhibits and local vendors, a blessing ceremony and ribbon cutting. It’s located at the Casino Plaza and the public is welcome.

There’s a skateboard event tomorrow at 6pm at the Warm Springs Skate Park across from the Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before. Everyone is invited to participate or just to watch the contests and demonstrations.

Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, class of ‘22 grads to try a college class for free in summer term. Registration for new COCC students is open thru June 12. Visit the COCC website for more information

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale tomorrow from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To sign up for a table call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. Go to jcld.org to learn more.

A Round Dance will take place this Saturday at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day will be held on Saturday at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one online

The MAC Recreation District is offering certification courses for any 15 and older interested in being a lifeguard. Contact the MAC for registration and interview details.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324. For more details call 541-553-3324.