KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mat 17, 2022

Today (5/17/22) is Election Day in Oregon. This year – postmarks count for ballots. In Warm Springs – your ballot will be postmarked until 4:30 this afternoon. After that you should place your ballot into an official ballot drop box. There is a drop box on Campus across the street from the Post Office and there is also an official box at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. Ballots in drop boxes will be collected at 8pm tonight.

At the Warm Springs K8 – 5th Grade has their field trip to Camp Tamarack today. Starting today and going thru Friday – grades 3rd thru 8th are doing Math State Testing. And tomorrow is the Kindergarten Welcome from 4-6. Families can register their incoming Kindergarten Student for the fall. You will need to bring their birth certificate and proof of immunization. Contact the school office if you have any questions.

Warm Springs Telecom is upgrading equipment today on the Schoolie Tower and that means there will be a service shutdown between 9am & 3pm. All customers in the Schoolie and Simnasho areas can expect a service outage during those hours today.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from Warm Springs Power & Water, the Timber LLC, Indian Head Casino. Warm Springs Ventures, Composite Products, Housing, Telecom, Credit, Museum at Warm Springs.. and an update on the Willamette Falls Trust and discussion about the Department of Interior nomination for the new “Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee”

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Thursday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Folks participating the Community Action Team’s Financial Skills for Families class are reminded that you meet today at 5:30 at the Emergency Management Building.

A shoe giveaway event is this Saturday at the Warm Springs CPS playground. This is for those who signed up in advance. There will be shoe and sock distribution for those youth who are already signed up. They have planned music, food and fun on Saturday. To learn more – call 503-658-2248.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – with the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” . You can also apply at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.

Many Tribal Offices continue to have phone issues. If you need to make contact with a program or department you might try and send them an email. If you need help finding an email address you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around groups. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge. Everyone should have a COVID-19 home test kit on hand. You can get one at Emergency Management or Fire & Safety. Any positive test should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center. And just a reminder that those 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster, just call to schedule.