KWSO News for Tue., May 17, 2022

Today is election day! The local ballot holds a few key positions in the Jefferson County Sheriff where incumbent Marc Heckathorn faces off against Jason Pollock and Rick DuPont, the Jefferson County Commission Position 1, where incumbent Mae Huston faces off against Mark Wunsch and Laurie Danzuka and Jefferson County Commission Position 2 where incumbent Kelly Simmelink faces off against Sabria Rios. You can mail in your ballot, no postage is needed, but your ballot does need to be post marked by 8pm tonight, the Warm Springs Post office will only be post marking ballots until 4:30pm sharp. You can also drop your ballot in any ballot drop box within Oregon. There is a ballot drop box located in Warm Springs across the street from the post office as well as in Simnasho at the Three Warriors Market. The initial results will be posted by 8pm with results again posted at least once between 9pm and midnight. Results will be updated May 25th by 5pm, with updated unofficial results posted on June 8th by 5pm. The Certified election results will be posted by 5pm on Monday June 13th.

In Warm Springs, the Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session on Monday May 2nd, before the meeting was called to order the swearing in ceremony of the 29th Tribal Council took place. The meeting was called to order at 10:11am by BIA Superintendent Brenda Bremner and roll call was taken. The 29th Tribal Council then went on to nominate the Tribal Council Chairman and Vice Chair, Jonathan W. Smith became Chairman and Raymond “Captain” Moody became Vice Chairman. The 29th Tribal Council also elected to advertise for the Secretary-Treasurer with the intent to conduct interviews for 14 days and have someone in office within 30 days, while current S-T/CEO Glendon Smith would hold the position until it is filled. The Council then approved the May Agenda and decided to advertise for the executive committees.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League (WSNLL) had games yesterday as the Junior Baseball Springers hosted the JC Braves and the Major Softball team was in Bend South. The Junior Springers fell to the Jefferson County (JC) Braves 15-2 with some rough pitching that allowed 5 runs in each inning due to walks and errors. Next up for the WSNLL, the Rookies will be hosting the Mariners tonight at 6pm, the Junior Baseball Springers will be hosting the Dodgers of JC at 6 and the Minor Baseball chiefs will be @ Sisters 2 at 6pm. In MHS sports, the Lady Buffs softball was on the road to North Marion in league action yesterday and came home with the victory 8-5. In the Coach’s report they finished league with a good win, ending with a great defensive game. Hope King pitched a complete game striking out 7 batters while allowing 5 runs. Now they wait to see how they get matched up for the 4A state playoffs.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Track & Field team is on their way to districts this morning in Prineville. Here is the list of those Student/Athletes participating today…

For the…

6th/7th Grade Girls:

Arlene Jim – 4×100 relay, Shot Put

Erin Teeman Smith – 4×100 relay, 400m, 200m, Discus

Lynnelle Danzuka – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m, Shot Put, Long Jump

Katlyn Victorino – 4×100 relay, 100m, Long Jump

Miyala Suppah – 1500m, 200m, High Jump

Ciara Wolfe – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Javelin

Riyah Stacona – 100m, 400m, Javelin

Betty Spino – 200m, High Jump, Discus,

Jada Herkshan – Long Jump

8th Grade Girls:

Kalyssa Fuentes – 4×100 relay, 400m, Javelin

Heaven Stwyer – Javelin

Skye Victorino – 4×100 relay, 400m, High Jump, Long Jump

Arema White – 4×100 relay, 200m, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin

Jess Johnson – 100m Hurdles, 200m, Long Jump

6th/7th Grade Boys

Kiellen Allen – 4×100 relay, 100m, Discus, Javelin

John Ball Jr – 4×100 relay, 200m, Long Jump

Harlan Waheneka – 4×100 relay

Dennis White – 4×100 relay, High Jump

Julian Stwyer – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m

Liam Circle – 100m, 110m Hurdles

Arthur Miller – 100m, 800m, Long Jump

Ellison Chavez – 400m, 200m, 4×200 relay, High Jump

Fiske Clark – 400m, 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, Long Jump

Josh White – 400m

Jesiah Johnson – 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, High Jump

Lucius Stevens – 800m, Shot Put, Javelin

Caden Greene – Discus

Nokian Jackson – Discus, Shot Put

Jeremiah Lewis – Shot Put

Delton Switzler – Javelin, (8th Grade) 4×200 relay

8th Grade Boys:

Evaristo Antunez – 4×100 relay, 100m, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin

Gavin Williams – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Long Jump

Dakota Wewa – 4×200 relay, Javelin

Jason Rabbie – 4×200 relay, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin

Red Sky Waheneka – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 400m, 110m Hurdles

