KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 10, 2022

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Friday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow at lunchtime and also afterschool in Mr. Jones Classroom. They will have lunch, snacks and raffle prizes.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Folks participating the Community Action Team’s Financial Skills for Families class are reminded that you meet today at 5:30 at the Emergency Management Building.

A broadband information session is set for Wednesday, May 11 from 4-6pm at the old elementary school gym. Attendees will be entered in to gift card drawings.

The Warm Springs K8 spring music program is Wednesday May 25th. First and third-grade students will be singing and playing drums. A group of fifth-grade students will be playing ukeleles. A small ensemble of middle school students will also perform. The event will be shared on Facebook Live for families to enjoy virtually.

Many Tribal Offices continue to have phone issues. If you need to make contact with a program or department you might try and send them an email. If you need help finding an email address you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around groups. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge. Everyone should have a COVID-19 home test kit on hand. You can get one at Emergency Management or Fire & Safety. Any positive test should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center. And just a reminder that those 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster, just call to schedule.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.