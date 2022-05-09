KWSO News for Mon., May 9, 2022

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. On the local ballot is the Jefferson County Sheriff, with Incumbent Marc Heckathorn facing Jason Pollock and Rick DuPont. The Jefferson County Commission Position 1 has three candidates with Incumbent Mae Huston facing Mark Wunsch and Laurie Danzuka, and Jefferson County Commission position 2 sees Incumbent Kelly Simmelink facing Sabria Rios. If you are a registered voter – and you haven’t received your ballot you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is located across the street from the Post Office and there is a Drop Box in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

Scientists head to sea to learn more about ocean conditions The place where salmon spend most of their lives also is the place scientists know the least about: the ocean. The ocean is where salmon mature. Salmon face numerous challenges in the ocean, including predators, masses of warm water, and ocean acidification. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA [NO-uh], want to better understand how ocean conditions affect salmon. Laurie Weitkamp [WHITE-camp] is a fisheries biologist with NOAA [NO-uh]. She says understanding salmon’s life in the ocean is critical. “Right now we don’t understand very much, and we feel like: maybe there really are some critical things that we can be doing that would benefit salmon, but we don’t know what those are at this moment because the ocean is just a big black box.” An ultra-quiet NOAA vessel, the Bell M. Shimada [SHIH-mah-duh], will travel up and down the Oregon and Washington coasts this month. Scientists on the vessel will study ocean conditions, including the tiny organisms that salmon eat as they grow.

A 16-foot-long killer whale totem pole is traveling through the upper Pacific Northwest. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, it’s to raise awareness of Indigenous peoples’ calls to remove four federal dams from the Snake River. “Through May, the carving is traveling through Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, including stops with Native American tribes. The pole is at the University of Oregon until Sunday, before heading out to Astoria. Jewell James is the Lummi master carver accompanying the pole. He says the dams interfere with salmon migration, which in turn disrupts the feeding cycles of killer whales. Jewell James: “We’re hoping that we’re tapping into the mind and the conscience of the observers, that we’re awakening them to the need to stand up and give voice. Our congressman, they have the power to say, “Okay, remove the dams. Let’s take a vote.” And the only way they’re gonna ever support that, is if the people speak out.” Dam supporters – largely Republican lawmakers – argue the dams provide hydropower, as well as irrigation and river navigation. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

In Local Sports: In Warm Springs Nation Little League action on Saturday, the Major Baseball Lil Bucks hosted the Bend South Guardians and after a close game got the walk off win 4-3. The Junior Baseball Springers traveled to Prineville for a doubleheader. In game 1 they faced off against Crook County 2 and after a slow start, the Springers came back and took a 10-6 lead and held off Crook County 2 with some good defense and pitching. In their 2nd game, the Springers took on Crook County 1, looking to even the series as they lost to them on Thursday. It was a rough start as the Springers gave up 9 runs in the first two innings, but that didn’t stop them as they battled back to even the score 10-10, Crook County 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning, scored the 1 run needed to get the 11-10 win. Next up on the Warm Springs Nation Little Schedule, the Junior Baseball Springers will host Crook County 2 tomorrow at 6pm, the Major Baseball Lil Bucks will be on the road tomorrow to Bend South to face the Orioles at 6pm and the Minor Baseball chiefs will be hosting the Braves tomorrow at 6pm.

In Madras High School sports, Lady Buffs tennis was in action on Thursday as they hosted Stayton. In Singles action Stayton’s Laina Atiyeh defeated Madras’ Cadence Miller in two sets, Stayton’s Tori Nyquist defeated Madras’ Mia Mitchell in two sets, Stayton’s Audrey Ritchie defeated Madras’ Nancy Schirmer in two sets and Madras’ Yashira Chavero defeated Stayton’s Kadence Kuiken in three sets. Doubles saw the Stayton duo of Charlotte Ritchie & Kassidy Strand defeat the Madras duo of Natalie Ramos & Lorena Macias in 3 sets, the Madras duo of Christina Thomas & Karman Sangha defeated the Stayton duo of Suzie Cox & Rori Bentz in two sets, the Stayton duo of Lorelei Ritchie & Aunika Thiessen defeated the Madras duo of Jenny Park & Nancy Schirmer in 3 sets and the Madras duo of Heidi Sedano & Idaly Romero defeated the Stayton duo of Avery Mannix & Kaley Larsen in two sets. The Buff Boys Baseball and Lady Buffs softball are in action as they travel to Gladstone, Buff Boys first pitch is at 5pm, while the Lady Buffs first pitch is at 4:30pm.

