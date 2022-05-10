KWSO News for Tue., May 10, 2022

As the spread of the COVID-19 virus has slowed and mandates have been lifted, it is still recommended to avoid large gatherings and to take other precautions as we navigate our way through the pandemic. It is recommended that if you are having respiratory illness symptoms, and test positive, it might be advised to get treatment especially if you are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. They would like you to test as soon as possible after your symptoms start and if you test is positive, contact your healthcare provider. Treatment must be started in the first few days after symptoms begin to be effective, so don’t delay. Home test kits are available at Emergency Management Monday through Friday during normal business hours and at Fire & Safety and the Simnasho Fire Hall after hours and on weekends.

Mt. Hood Skibowl will keep cyclists off its forested trails this summer after losing a lawsuit from a man who said he slammed into a signpost and was paralyzed from the waist down. The Oreogonian/OregonLive reports a Multnomah County jury awarded $11.4 million to Gabriel B. Owens after the cyclist’s lawyers said he hit a rut in the route and collided with a sturdy wooden signpost installed directly next to the double black-diamond Cannonball bike trail on July 31, 2016. Owens’ lawyer says Owens settled the case for $10.5 million after the ski resort’s lawyers threatened to appeal the jury verdict, which could have tied up the money for years.

The mayor of Bend is resigning. Sally Russell says her last day in office will be May 18. In a press release, Russell said she was exhausted and said it was in her and her family’s best interests to step down before her term ends in December. Mayor Russell cited stresses from the pandemic, wildfires and homelessness as contributing to her decision to resign. She had already announced last month that she would not seek reelection. Bend used to be a quiet mill town, but after the lumber mills closed it revived as a destination for skiers, beer lovers — with the area having one of the highest per capita microbreweries in the nation, and retirees. Her announcement means Bend City Council members will choose a sitting member of council to serve the remainder of Russell’s term. Council will have 30 days to fill the vacant Councilors seat through an open public appointment process, as required by the City Charter and rules.

Electric vehicles have clear environmental benefits over gas-powered cars. But all cars and trucks are polluters when it comes to their tires. Research from the Seattle area has found that tires shed a fish-killing chemical into local streams. That research has led California to start regulating that chemical. KUOW’s John Ryan reports: “Virtually all tires on the road shed a toxic substance known as 6PPD quinone. It kills coho salmon and steelhead. Coho are endangered in California. Regulators there have launched a push for salmon-safe ingredients in tire rubber. Sarah Amick [A-mick] with the Tire Manufacturers Association says California’s rules could have far-reaching effects. Amick: “Any replacement will likely be incorporated not only in tires sold in California, not only entire sold in the United States, but likely globally.” That would mean studies of fish in a few suburban creeks near Seattle could shake up a global industry. Amick says the tire industry supports the push for safer tires. But it could take years to make sure any replacement chemicals aren’t harmful too. I’m John Ryan, reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball was in action yesterday as they traveled to Gladstone for league action. The Buff Boys jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, then Gladstone tied it up at 2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Madras regained the lead in the 3rd and pulled away in the 5th inning and got the victory over the Gladiators 4-3. Next up for the Buff Boys is a trip to North Marion today, first pitch is at 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Softball was in action yesterday as well, they traveled to Gladstone in League action, in the coaches report it was a Battle back and forth, but even with a few errors they kept their cool and heads in the game, lights out plays defensively got them back in the game as they were down early 5-1. They came back in the top of the 5th inning with 5 runs to take a 6-5 lead only to see Gladstone take it back in the bottom of the 5th inning 8-6. They went through a scoreless 6th inning, then a 3 run Homerun gave them the lead back and they won 10-8. Currently the Lady Buffs are sitting in 2nd place in the Tri-Valley League behind Estacada who they host this Thursday. Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Molalla tomorrow with first pitch at 5pm. Warm Springs Nation Little League has 4 games in action today. The Warm Springs Rookies have their first game today as they are on the road to madras today to take on the Mariners at 6pm. The Lil bucks are also on the road to Bend South today to take on the Orioles at 5:30pm. The Minor Baseball chiefs will be hosting the Braves at 6pm and the Junior Baseball Springers are hosting Crook County 2 at 6pm.

