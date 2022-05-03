KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 4, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: vegetable beef with roots, apple pear salad and canned fruit.

Today in Madras High School Sports – Softball hosts a 4:30 game vs. Corbett. It’s Track & Field’s Senior Night at MHS. And Baseball travels to Corbett.

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available. Just a reminder that the Clinic doesn’t open until 1pm today.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold its monthly meeting, via Zoom, tomorrow from 6-7:30pm. Learn more on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page. You can use this link if you’d like to join the meeting tomorrow: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84140387307

A skateboard event is coming up this Friday at 6pm at the Warm Springs Skate Park across from the Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before. Everyone is invited to participate or just to watch the contests and demonstrations. It’s sponsored by Lipstick Skateboards, Hustle and Heart Activities LLC and Warm Springs Market.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale this Friday from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To sign up for a table call Carol at 541-553-3243.

An Opening of the Tananawit Art Space is planned for this Friday from 10am to 2pm. It’s a celebration that will include live art exhibits and local vendors, a blessing ceremony and ribbon cutting. It’s located at the Casino Plaza and the public is welcome.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

The Warm Springs Police Department reminds people driving on Highway 26 in Warm Springs that there has been a change in the speed limit starting just after the Shell Gas Station to the Deschutes River Bridge. The speed limit along stretch has been reduced from a 45 MPH zone to 35 MPH.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. To build your financial backpack – gather all your documents together like: Passports, social security cards, birth certificates, Bank and loan documents, Insurance policies, Titles, Tax returns, Will and power of attorney. Make copies or scan all the items and keep that with your go bag. You can learn more ONLINE