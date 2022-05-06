KWSO News for Fri., May 6, 2022

A Grand opening and art crawl with live arts and vendors for the Artspace by Tananawit will be held this morning from 10am to 2pm at the Indian Head Casino Plaza. As reported by the Spilyay tymoo, this landmark feat of a strategic plan and initiative provides art opportunities, programming and other endeavors for artist representation for the Columbia River Tribes, specifically the community of Warm Springs. Jaime Scott is the Tananawit Executive Director and will provide the opening prayer and blessing at 10am followed by a prayer song by Eagle Thunder and remarks by Tananawit Chair Charlene Dimmick. The future home of Tananawit will be located in the Warm Springs Community Action Teams Business Incubator which plans to be remodeled and open in early 2023.

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. On the local ballot is the Jefferson County Sheriff, with Incumbent Marc Heckathorn facing Jason Pollock and Rick DuPont. The Jefferson County Commission Position 1 has three candidates with Incumbent Mae Huston facing Mark Wunsch and Laurie Danzuka, and Jefferson County Commission position 2 sees Incumbent Kelly Simmelink facing Sabria Rios. If you are a registered voter – and you haven’t received your ballot you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is located across the street from the Post Office and there is a Drop Box in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

On Tuesday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, Regional BIA Director Bryan Mercier and several Senior BIA advisors visited three Columbia River tribal fishing access sites. Assistant Secretary Newland announced that $880,000 had been provided by the Biden-Harris Administration to upgrade the water and sanitation systems at Cascade Locks, Ft Rains (Bonneville), and Cooks tribal fishing access sites. The funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will cover engineering and design services for infrastructure upgrades at the three sites needed to address water sanitation and contribute to the progress being made on projects authorized under the Columbia River In-Lieu and Treaty Fishing Access Sites Improvement Act. The assessment of all the sites that was authorized in the Act is nearly complete. It includes engineering assessments, input from tribal leadership and site use and reports from tribal members who live or fish at the sites. Tribal leadership will use the assessment to determine projects and funding requests over the next several years to address needs at all the 31 sites along the Columbia River.

A new financial aid program for Oregon’s Native American students has launched this year, to help cover most if not all public college expenses. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports. “The state Legislature approved $19 million to establish the Oregon Tribal Student Grant for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrolled students with the nine federally recognized tribes located within Oregon are eligible. The money can be used for undergrad or graduate study at state colleges and universities, and eligible private, non-profit institutions. Brent Spencer is the Indian Education Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Education. Brent Spencer: “With tribes working with limited funding sources, families working with limited funding sources, this amazing legislation provides an opportunity to allow our students to -for once- not worry about funding. And choose the school that they qualify for, that they’re entitled to attend.” The Higher Education Coordination Commission will administer the Grant. Tribal students are encouraged to apply by August 1st, which is the priority deadline. [I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League saw two games in action yesterday. The Major Baseball Lil Bucks were on the road to Bend South yesterday and they came home with a 5-4 loss, very close game. Junior Baseball Springers hosted Crook County 1 yesterday and came up short as they fell 14-5. Although they remained good at the plate with their vision, garnering 7 walks on the day, pitching was a bit off as walks and passed balls haunted them in this loss. Next up on the WSNLL schedule, Major Softball is hosting Bend North today at 6pm, tomorrow Major Baseball Lil Bucks will be hosting the Guardians for a double header beginning at 11am. Three teams will be on the road tomorrow as the Junior Baseball Springers will be in Prineville for a doubleheader as they first face off against Crook County 2 at 10am and then Crook County 1 at 1pm. Major Softball is @ Bend North for a double header as well, with their games kicking off at 10am and Minor Softball is at Bend at 3pm tomorrow. Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball and Lady Buffs softball were scheduled to travel to North Marion yesterday but those games were canceled due to weather and will be rescheduled. Lady Buffs Softball is in action today as they host Corbett for a doubleheader, first game is at 3:30pm and second game is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm.

