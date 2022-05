Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th.

It’s open to students ages 14 to 24.

They will need to provide:

proof of tribal membership

transcripts

a resume with cover letter and

a COVID-19 vaccination card.

Apply online at HERE OR you can apply at the Education Building, top floor, office 307.

Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324 and that is the number to call for more details on requirements too.

Youth Work Flyer