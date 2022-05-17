WSHA Homeowner Assistance Program

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000, as well as homeowner insurance payments for eligible homeowners.

To qualify – you must be a Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs enrolled member who resides on the Warm Springs Reservation.

You must have a current first mortgage, or loan secured by Manufactured Housing.

And your combined household income must be 150% or less of the Area Median Income.

Applications can be filled out ONLINE, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Here is the Announcement – 05.17.2022