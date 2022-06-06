KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 6, 2022

The four Columbia River treaty fishing tribes announced their Spring/Summer Season Tribal Fishery for the Columbia River. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery will run through July 31st with allowable Sales including salmon, steelhead. The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open June 16th thru the 18th, June 20th thru the 24th and June 27th thru July 1st.

Work is scheduled to begin again this week on Highway 3 from the Industrial Park to the intersection with Highway 26 for pedestrian safety. Installation of sidewalks and solar lighting should be completed by the end of the month.

In Jefferson County work will be done at MP 69 on Hwy 26 for a project to repair and replace culvers and to replace the Clear Creek Bridge. Crews will continue to build a temporary detour off of the roadway, with possible single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. This project will make needed repairs to culverts that improve storm water and snow run-off drainage across the project area, and replacing Clear Creek Bridge with a modern bridge that can handle the weight of the high volume of cars and trucks that use the highway.

Long time Warm Springs physician Dr Tom Creelman retired this spring and in April he was named the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians’ Family Doctor of the Year during the organization’s 75th annual conference in Bend. He is celebrated for his commitment to his community, his service to his patients, and his impact on future generations within family medicine. Dr. Creelman graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1974. He completed his internship at Santa Clara Medical Center in San Jose, CA. After he became board certified in 1979, he began practicing with the Warm Springs Indian Health Service, and he served the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for over 40 years. Over 20 of those years were spent as the medical director of the Warm Springs Fire and Safety program, during which Dr. Creelman had a major impact on shaping the education and professionalism of the paramedics, EMTs, and first responders. Dr. Creelman has left a lasting impact on Warm Springs IHS and family medicine.

In Warm Springs Nation Little League action Saturday the Lil Bucks had a double header against Sisters. He won the first game 5-1. EJ Denny had a complete fame on the mound with one hit allowed. Tough defense contributed to the win. The Lil Bucks won game 2 – 12-3 with Emery Spino pitching 3 innings. Jesiah Johnson & Warrian Graybael were inches away from over the fence home runs. Keiko Kalama got his first hit in the game. A hot dog cook out was held after the games with some of the Sisters team joining in.

At the 2nd annual Warm Springs 3 on 3 basketball tournament held this weekend at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym the women’s champions were Smash Town and 2nd place went to Fire & ice. In the men’s division – 1st place went to Prime Time and Spirit Animals took home 2nd.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Partly Sunny with a high of 71 today. Mostly clear tonight with a low in the 40s. Partly Sunny and Warmer tomorrow – near 80