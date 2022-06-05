KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 6, 2022

It’s late start Monday – the final late start for 509J for this school year. This week at the Warm Springs K8 – tomorrow is field day. Also tomorrow – 8 th grade students will have a swim celebration at the Madras Aquatic Center. The Kindergarten Concert is on Wednesday at 1pm – and you can watch it on Facebook Live. There will be an Awards Assembly Wednesday and the 8 th grade promotion car parade is Wednesday afternoon at 5:15. Thursday at noon – it’s the end of the year school powwow at the K8 football field. Everyone is welcome. Be sure to bring a lawn chair!

Here is what is on the Tribal Council agenda today: this morning, updates from BIA and the Bureau of Trust Fund Administration, Realty Items, a Legislative Update call and a COVID-19 Update. This afternoon are updates from Tribal Attorneys and Indian Health Service.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: hearty beef stew, macaroni pasta, dinner rolls & fresh fruit.

Highway 3 Pedestrian path work is scheduled to resume this week.

The Museum at Warm Springs has two classes being offered this week, Tuesday-Thursday: A Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side-Bag & Crown Making class in the morning taught by Roberta Kirk and a Men’s Vest Making Class with instructor Marge Kalama in the afternoon. Call today to register, 541-553-3331, extension 406.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Today is the last day to get discounted registration for the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp boys and girls. The camp is June 13-15 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. Scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Job Fair for positions with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Mt. Hood Management, Lake Simtustus Resort & Marina and Pelton Park, will be held this Thursday at 10am at the Higher Education Building Computer Lab. You should bring 2 pieces of ID or a passport for hire packets. You must be 14 or older. If you can’t make it today and want more information contact Julie Lee, Human Resources Manager at Mt. Hood Skibowl Winter & Summer Resort, at (503) 272- 3206, extension 1106, or email julie.lee@skibowl.com

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL website. After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.

Warm Springs Food Bank hours are Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm (closed in the noon hour) The food bank is located at the Commodities Building in the Industrial Park.