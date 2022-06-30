KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 1, 2022

There will be no senior meal today as they move back into their building. The Senior Center will be open again next Tuesday.

In observance of the July 4th federal holiday – the Warm Springs IHS Clinic will close at noon today. They will reopen Tuesday July 5th at 8am. Check your prescriptions in case you need any refills that you can get today or tomorrow morning.

Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair T-shirts will be given out today to everyone who has their passport from last Wednesday’s Health Fair. You can get yours at the Warm Springs Community Center 9am – 2pm. Any shirts left over will be given out at the Warm Springs 4th of July parade.

There are still quite a few pairs of shoes that need to be picked up from the big shoe giveaway last month. Email Dot Thurby to arrange to pick up your shoes.

There are still scholarships for Warm Springs youth for Big Lake Camp. To learn more call Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324

Warm Springs Economic Development (VENTURES) is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Hunter Noack IN A LANDSCAPE concert scheduled for this Saturday here in Warm Springs has been postponed. They will reschedule but don’t have a date for that yet.

Join KWSO this 4th of July for the annual Warm Springs Parade. The parade will be followed by a meal and games behind the community center and later on – there will be fireworks at dark.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

The Todd Beamer Memorial Run is Monday. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2 mile routes or participate in the 6 mile walk. Everything kicks off at Sahalee Park. The 6-mile walk starts at 7 am. Buses leave at 7:30 for the 5K & 10K. The Award Ceremony begins at 9:30 am. You can register online at madras runners dot com.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing a holiday schedule for trash pick up next week. Monday garbage pickup will be on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.