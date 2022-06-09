KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 10, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage links & fresh fruit.

Funeral Arrangements for Denise Leclaire – Depart Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home this morning at 10:30 to the Agency Longhouse for dressing at 11. Burial will follow at Tenino Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for August Scott – Dressing will be this afternoon at 2 at Bel Air Funeral Home. There will be a viewing at 4 at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner and services will follow. Last Meal will be Saturday at 7am with Burial at 9am at the Gordon Scott Family Cemetery in Seekseequa

The COCC STRIVE program is a summer program for Native American high school students that introduces participants to the college experience through academic, leadership and cultural activities. This year’s program will run Tuesday, June 21st- Friday, June 24th. Today is the deadline to sign up. You can apply online at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-college-prep/strive-application.aspx

This week is your last chance to complete an eCheckUp Assessment to give your input on internet connectivity here in Warm Springs. Here are the links: HOME – https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_byLlzb6dYfHKY5w?Q_CHL=qr & BUSINESS- https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efVTbfgkkIVACeW?Q_CHL=qr

The Muckleshoot Veterans’ Powwow is this weekend in Auburn Washington. Grand Entry is 7pm tonight, at 1 and 7 on Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

A gathering to bring awareness about Leonard Peltier is planned for this Saturday & Sunday at Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho. Overnight camping and vendors are welcome. It’s an alcohol & drug free event. There will be opportunities to hear from the Peltier Defense Committee and to write letters, plus there will be food, big drum, and live music. For more information call 612-822-2056.

The Summer Kick-Off for Kids at the Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras is coming up tomorrow. Children of all ages are welcome to start the summer with free shaved ice from 1-3pm.

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is happening tomorrow at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is totally free for Warm Springs residents only. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Masks are required when you bring your pet, dogs need to be leashed and cats should be in a carrier. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club House will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

Training for students and young people planning to work in the summer work programs will begin Monday, June 13th from 9 to 4 at the Education Building, top floor in the computer lab. All first time workers and students must attend. Classes will repeat for all the month of June, and as needed if students/worker applicants come in late to the program. For any questions, call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year nor will the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo. But the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opening will be Thursday June 23rd. And there will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. The past couple of years – folks have gathered to have a small powwow and its likely that will happen again. If you or your organization has something planned for Pi-Ume-Sha weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.