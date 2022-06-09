KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 9, 2022

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, today is the last day of school and they will be holding a pow-wow starting at noon on the Football field, remember to bring your chair as you enjoy the festivities. Yesterday, they held the 8th Grade Celebration Parade to honor those 8th Graders moving on to High School. Those 8th Graders moving on to High School are:

Yamilei Adams – Shaki Aguilar – Jare Anderson – Evaristo Antunez Jr – Jaurissa Bellanger

Cody Brunoe – LaDainian Caldera Picard – Patrick Charley – Charmaine Chee – Mahayla Cisco

Sandra Clements – Myron Crooked Arm – Richard Crooked Arm – Peyton Frank – Kalyssa Fuentes Ramon Greene – Wallace Herkshan – Brayden Hintsala – Jalena Howe Weaselhead – Daunte Hurtado Janea Ike – Cayman Ippolito – LeQuisha Jackson – Aja Nah Jefferson – Jessica Johnson

Maria Johnson – Priscilla Johnson – Tamera Kalama Boise – Esther Kalama Tufti – Oriel Leal

Trayson Mireau Adams – Deklyn Parton – Jason Rabbie Jr. – Mahayla Robinson Angeles

Quincy Scott – Irenecia Smith Queahpama – Angelo Smith – Maylene Smith – Paradise Smith

Amarius Stevens – LaRhia Stevens – Heaven Stwyer – Ulysses Suppah Jr. – Donavon Tanewasha

Skye Victorino – Sterlin Wahchumwah – Red Sky Waheneka – Dakota Wewa – Arema White

Gavin Williams – Kayla Williams – CyRhon Wolfe – TeShaun Yazzie

Congratulations to those 8th Graders on your accomplishments. Click the LINK to view the celebration video.

In Warm Springs, the Indian head Casino is bringing back its car show after having to put it on hold due to the pandemic. The 6th Annual car show by the Casino will be held on Saturday June 18th from 10am-3pm. They will have several different categories which include imports, muscle cars, trucks and much more. The event is set for all ages and will have a DJ, a covered food court and much more. The casino is still currently closed on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s but finding ways to get events back in to place after the effects COVID-19 had on businesses and communities. If you’d like to learn more about the car show or get pre-registered, you can call Monte & Karen Strand at 503-789-8973. There will also be a link in today’s news for the registration form and vendor applications for the event.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority recently completed their renovations and have a drive thru open for tenants to utilize. They are now moved into the new part of their building, with the entrance being moved to the southern part of the building. If you need to make a payment, or pick up forms you can use the new Drive thru they have. For questions you can contact WSHA at 541-553-3250

The Washington State Supreme Court has temporarily halted evictions by the Nooksack Tribe. KNKX Social Justice reporter Lillyana Fowler has been following this story and has the details. “The Nooksack had already started issuing eviction notices to people it says were mistakenly enrolled in the tribe. In court documents, the tribe argues the homes are needed for true members. One renter already moved away rather than fighting an eviction. Meanwhile a group of residents who have been paying for their tribal housing under a federal low-income Housing Tax Credit Program sued. They believed they would one day own the homes. The would-be homeowners appealed all the way up to the state Supreme Court. After discussing the matter Tuesday, a panel of justices ruled that the tribe must pause the evictions immediately. Next week, the court will consider whether it will take up the case. This is Lillyana Fowler reporting”

Less than a month after losing the Primary election, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn is resigning as the Sheriff of Jefferson County. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay Heckathorn a more than $80 thousand severance package, which is what he would have earned by working through December, to leave office June 20th. The move opens the door for Deputy Jason Pollock, who beat Heckathorn in the May primary, to take office early. In the agreement reached between Heckathorn and the Commissioners, he will not be eligible for rehire at the Sheriff’s office until after February 2026. Heckathorn has stated that he will keep his options open, but plans to remain in the area that he calls home. Commissioner Kelly Simmelink stated that they agreed to the severance package to avoid any possible legal issues as has been experienced in other Central Oregon Law Enforcement Agencies. He goes on to say that Jefferson County voters selected Pollock and he is being given a six-month head start on working in his department.