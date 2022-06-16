KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 17, 2022

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: taco casserole, guacamole, green salad mix & fresh fruit.

Warm Springs IHS will be closing at 3pm this afternoon and will be closed on Monday for the new Juneteenth Federal Holiday. Just a reminder to make sure you visit the pharmacy if you need medication, by early this afternoon. Tribal Programs at the Health & Wellness Center will be open until 5 today and regular hours on Monday.

Cascades East Transit had hoped to return their Saturday Service this weekend however they are short drivers and cannot yet offer Saturday Community Connector Saturday Services until further notice.

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

Culver’s Community Wide Yard Sale is tomorrow.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs has started their summer program at the Warm Springs K8. Club Hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

Warm Springs Recreation will start their outdoor Summer Rec program, at the Community Center on Monday. They will feature field activities and games, water play, gardening and arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program will offer open meal sites to youth 18 and Younger in Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K8 with the Boys & Girls Club – with Breakfast from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. Meals will also be served at the Kids Club of Madras with Breakfast from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. The Program will run June 20th thru the end of July (there will be no meal service July 4th and 5th.) And the Meal Schedule will change in August to accommodate summer school sessions.

Summer Acceleration Camp for 1st thru 8th grade students is scheduled for August 1st thru the 19th, 9am – 3pm at the Warm Springs K8. The Kindergarten program will run 9 – 12:30 those days. You can register online, or at the school district office. For more information call the Jerson Country Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. (https://forms.gle/L3gLTNB73sev3uFH7 for Kindergarten + https://forms.gle/XBhNHnEVT31nN4j39 for 1-8)

There is an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters this summer. There are 20 slots for 10-12 year olds in July and 20 slots for 13-17 year olds in August. There is no cost but you do need to register soon. You can learn more about the camp at big lake dot org or you can call Seth at 707-530-1560.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

There is no Pi-Ume-Sha Powwow or Rodeo this year but their will be a parade. An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held on Saturday June 25th at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information.