KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 17, 2022

In recognition of the upcoming Juneteenth Federal Holiday, the Indian Health Service has granted its employees a two hour early dismissal today, with the exception of emergency/essential employees. Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free. It has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865 and became recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, IHS federal staff has been authorized to take 2 hours administrative leave but will be working to get all staff out the door as soon as they are able to take care of patients with scheduled appointments.

Today is the deadline for students Grade 6-8 in the upcoming school year to apply for the upcoming CRITFC Salmon Camp. After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy, hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received today, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application is posted here SALMON CAMP

In Warm Springs, the Employee Wellness Coordinator is leaving the Community Health Program, she’s been in her position for about 9 years, but everyone wanted to wish Jennifer Robbins farewell. They are hoping to have someone to replace Jennifer soon and avoid the lapse in the fitness classes. They have been holding adult basketball on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from 6-8:30pm and Friday Noon ball, but next week, they will put a hold on those activities in order for veterans to use the gym for community projects. The following week they will resume the adult basketball activities. And Warm Springs Nation Little League will be sending 3 teams to the All Stars being held at Juniper Hills in Madras beginning next Friday June 24th. The teams are the Minor Baseball Chiefs, Major Baseball Lil Bucks and the Major Softball team. The Tournament brackets will be posted soon.

In a news release from Jefferson County District Attorney Steven F. Leriche, on Wednesday June 15th, 2022, John Klein, formerly of Crooked River Ranch and most recently of Yavapai County, Arizona, was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial of two counts of Rape in the First Degree and four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Klein had engaged in a relationship with the mother of the child victim, who moved in with Klein with her 9-year old daughter and 15-year old son in 2017. The children’s mother died in 2018, leaving the children in Klein’s care. The Jury deliberated approximately 35 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty on all counts. Senior Judge Ronald D. Grensky imposed a sentence of 300 months incarceration for each count of rape in the first degree pursuant to Oregon’s version of Jessica’s Law, a statute that requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 300 months incarceration for individuals who commit certain sexual offenses against a child under the age of 12.

Toddlers and infants are a step closer to being able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. OPB’s April Ehrlich reports that Oregon parents could expect them to become available in the next few weeks. “Children under 5 are the last age group to gain access to COVID vaccines. So it came as a relief to many parents when they heard that federal advisors gave the go-ahead on COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Still, some parents may be concerned about potential side effects. Doctor Brad Olsen, Medical Director of Randall Children’s Pediatric Care in Portland, says — the risks associated with COVID are much more severe. OLSEN: Covid infections are the fifth leading cause of death in the childhood population. And protecting children under the age of five is essential in protecting all children from this illness. Olsen says parents should contact their pediatricians to schedule an appointment in the coming weeks.”

A water supplier in Central Oregon is taking a newspaper to court. The fight is about access to records showing the water company’s top consumers. Joni Auden Land reports. “Last month, the Deschutes County District Attorney ordered Avion Water to provide the records to the Source Weekly, a newspaper in Bend. The newspaper requested Avion’s top 15 water users, including their street addresses and the number of gallons they consumed last year. Avion rejected the initial request, saying it’s not a public company and therefore doesn’t have to provide the records. But District Attorney John Hummel said Avion is public, since it is regulated by the state’s Public Utilities Commission. As with much of Oregon, the area is experiencing severe drought conditions. A Circuit Court judge will now decide if Avion must supply the records. I’m Joni Auden Land, reporting.”