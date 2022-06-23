KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 24, 2022

The Tribal Organization is closed today for the Recognition of the Treaty of 1855 Holiday. Most tribal offices are closed.

The Summer Acceleration Camp for 1st thru 8th grade students is scheduled for August 1st thru the 19th, 9am – 3pm at the Warm Springs K8. The Kindergarten program will run 9 – 12:30 those days. You can register online, or at the school district office. For more information call the Jefferson Country Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. https://forms.gle/L3gLTNB73sev3uFH7 for Kindergarten + https://forms.gle/XBhNHnEVT31nN4j39 for 1-8

The 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run is on July 4th, starting at various times early that morning. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2-mile routs, or participate in the 6-mile walk. Details and registration are available online at https://www.madrasrunners.com/todd-beamer-run/. Online registration is available until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open at Sahalee Park from 6:30-7:30am. Proceeds from this race provide scholarships for student-athletes through the Todd Beamer Memorial Fund and the Jefferson Scholarship Foundation.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” features powwow images and interviews. The show is in the Museum’s Changing Exdhibit Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm.

An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held this Saturday June 25th at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. Donations of candy for the parade can be dropped off at KWSO.

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

There is a Soccer Workshop for Jefferson County Girls Soccer Players 7th thru 12 grades. All skill levels are welcome. There is a cost to participate in the workshop that will be June 28th thru the 30s at the Madras High School Soccer Fields. You can get more details by calling 541-390-1832 or email 7erikaolivera@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Jefferson County Juniper Hills. Games will begin today and go thru July1st. Our teams are Minor Baseball – 9, 10 & 11 year olds. Major Baseball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds and Major Softball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds. Be listening for the game schedules.

And that’s today’s Community Calendar on Warm Springs Radio 91.9 FM. The calendar also is posted daily at KWSO dot org and in the KWSO app.