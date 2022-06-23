KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 23, 2022

In Warm Springs, the Warm Springs Nation Little League is set to play in the All Star District 5 tournament this weekend. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, they start tomorrow with opening ceremonies at the MHS Football field and games begin on Saturday June 25th and will continue through July 1st. The Major Baseball Lil Bucks begin Saturday at 2pm against Redmond, Major Softball takes on Crook County on Saturday at 9am. The Veteran’s Parade will take place on Saturday beginning at 11am in Warm Springs. Warm Springs Construction has continued to work on the Highway 3 pedestrian project and there has been delays as the work continues. Phone issues have been ongoing for 20 or more weeks throughout the Warm Springs Organization. In a memo shared by Martha Winishut at Mail & Reception, it states that Warm Springs Telecom is aware of the phones not working and have stated it is going to be another 30 days as they wait for another switch to come in. The memo was to inform staff at the administration and through the Tribes that OIS doesn’t place work orders as those go through Mail & Reception, but OIS does assist whenever they can. Any questions can be routed to Martha at 541-553-1161.

A Washington state jury on Wednesday awarded the Lummi Indian tribe $595,000 over the 2017 collapse of a net pen where Atlantic salmon were being raised — an event that elicited fears of damage to wild salmon runs and prompted the Legislature to ban the farming of the nonnative fish. About 250,000 Atlantic salmon escaped into the Salish Sea when the net pen owned by Cooke Aquaculture collapsed. Cooke paid a bounty of $30 for each salmon recovered by the tribe’s fishers — $1.3 million in all. The Lummi Nation argued that while the fishers had been compensated, the company had not reimbursed the tribal government for responding to the spill.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months and urged states to do the same at the local level. But both the Democratic governors of Washington and Oregon on Wednesday indicated they were unlikely to pursue a similar policy – even if the federal gas tax is eventually temporarily halted. At 49 cents a gallon, Washington’s tax is behind only California’s and Pennsylvania’s rate and almost triple the federal government’s 18 cents. Oregon’s gas tax is 38 cents a gallon. Inslee’s office said a gas tax suspension would benefit oil companies while pausing revenue that goes to improving infrastructure.

Authorities are warning people about chilly river temperatures as the heat begins to build this weekend. Kristian Foden-Vencil reports “After months of grey skies and rain, temperatures are forecast to reach well into the 90s this weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist, John Bumgardner, says a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive Friday and peak on Sunday. John Bumgardner: “Hitting 100 looks unlikely at this point, but it’s not completely out of the question. We’re thinking around 95, 96.” Many rivers are dropping from flood stage after the rains. But Bumgardner warns jumping into 50 degree water can be dangerous. John Bumgardner: “They actually experience cold water shock and we’ve had people die as a result of that.” Hot weather also brings wildfire concerns. The State Fire Marshal is asking people not to use illegal fireworks in the build up to Forth of July celebrations. I’m Kristian Foden-Vencil reporting.”