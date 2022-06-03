KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 4, 2022

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs is a reminder that folks should continue to take precautions. Please wear masks, especially if you will be in a large group and do not know the people you are around. Sanitize and wash hands on a regular basis. With graduations, pow-wows and other celebrations coming up, it’s important to keep up with these precautions.

The Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale starts at 11 this morning at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Bridges High School Graduation is at 9 this morning at the Performing Arts Center. Madras High School Graduation will be in the stadium and starts at 11:30am.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is tomorrow at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The Sisters Farmer’s Market opens this Sunday from 11 to 2 at the Fir Street Park in Sisters. It will take place Sundays until October. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer or vendor, see www.sistersfarmersmarket.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for classes that are coming up June 7-9. A Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side-Bag & Crown Making class will be 9-noon each of those days and taught by Roberta Kirk. A Men’s Vest Making Class with instructor Marge Kalama will take place from 1-4pm. The Bag & Crown class is limited to the first five to register, and there is a deadline for the vest class – Monday, June 4th at 4pm. Call 541-553-3331, extension 406.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Warm Springs K-8 next week will have its Kindergarten Music Program streamed on Facebook Live Wednesday from 1:10 to 1:30pm. The 8th grade promotion parade is Wednesday 5:15-6:30pm around the school. And, the End of the Year Powwow is Thursday from noon to 3:30 at the K-8 Football Field.

A Job Fair for positions with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Mt. Hood Management, Lake Simtustus Resort & Marina and Pelton Park, is being held on Thursday, June 9th at 10am at the Higher Education Building Computer Lab. You should bring 2 pieces of ID or a passport for hire packets. You must be 14 or older.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a “Relay for Life” T-Shirt Quilt are being sold now. You can see the quilt and purchase tickets at the First Thursday, Coffee Cuppers, Business After Hours and 4th of July events. The drawing is September 3rd.

Applications and intakes are being taken now for Warm Springs summer youth work, which begins July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. Apply for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Youth” online. Call 541-553-3324 for intakes and more info.