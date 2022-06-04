KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 5, 2022

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is happening this morning at 11:30, from the old elementary to the community center.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for classes that are coming up June 7-9. A Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side-Bag & Crown Making class will be 9-noon each day and taught by Roberta Kirk. A Men’s Vest Making Class with instructor Marge Kalama will take place from 1-4pm. The Bag & Crown class is limited to the first five to register, and there is a deadline for the vest class – sign-up by 4pm tomorrow. Call 541-553-3331, extension 406.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15, 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by tomorrow and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 is Wednesday from 5:15-6:30pm around the school. Families and community members are invited!

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday, June 11th, 10am to 1pm at the Community Center ballfields. It is free, bring a jacket and a glove.

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is coming up on Saturday, June 11th at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is free and for Warm Springs residents only. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

A gathering to bring awareness about Leonard Peltier is planned for June 11-12 at Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho. Overnight camping and vendors are welcome. It’s an alcohol & drug free event. There will be opportunities to hear from the Peltier Defense Committee and to write letters, plus there will be food, big drum, and live music. For more information call 612-822-2056.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website.

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.