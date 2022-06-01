KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 2, 2022

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs serves as a reminder that folks should continue to take precautions. Please wear masks, especially if you will be in a large group and do not know the people you are around. Sanitize and wash hands on a regular basis. With graduations, mini pow-wows and other celebrations it is important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department. Remember, if you test positive with a self-test, you need to report this to the Health Wellness Center to qualify for COVID administrative leave.

Today – Madras and Bridges Seniors will walk the halls of the Warm Springs K8. ECE Head Start students will doing a Kindergarten Visit and Hunter Noack will be holding a concert for 8th graders.

There’s Yoga Strong class today at 12:10 at the old elementary school gym.

Warm Springs ECE will have its graduation tomorrow at 10am at the Community Center pavilion. Lunch will be served at noon for all Head Start graduates and their families, including 8th grade, high school and higher education grads. Powwow songs start at 1:00.

The Bridges High School graduation is Saturday at 9am and has been moved to the Performing Arts Center. The Madras High School graduation will be held in the stadium on Saturday and begins at 11:30.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy invites families to its End of the Year Powwow, Thursday, June 9th from noon to 3:30 at the K-8 Football Field. All singers and dancers and community members are welcome to for an afternoon of intertribals, honorings, social dances and round dance. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair!

A Job Fair for positions with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Mt. Hood Management, Lake Simtustus Resort & Marina and Pelton Park, will start at 10:00 this morning at the Higher Education Building Computer Lab. For more information contact Julie Lee, Human Resources Manager at Mt. Hood Skibowl Winter & Summer Resort, at (503) 272- 3206, extension 1106, or email julie.lee@skibowl.com

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday, June 11th. Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley will work with the kids from 10am to 1pm that day at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate.

Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, class of ‘22 grads to try a college class for free in summer term. Registration for new COCC students is open through June 12. Visit www.cocc.edu/departments/admissions/future-students/class-of-2022.aspx for more info.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. Applications are due June 17th and five students from each member tribe will be selected. Students entering 6-8 grades are eligible.

Culver’s Community Wide Yard Sale will be on June 18th. To be included on the list of sales that day, sign up at Culver City Hall.

The 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run is on July 4th, starting at various times early that morning. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2-mile routs, or participate in the 6-mile walk. Details and registration are available online. Online registration is available until July 2nd.