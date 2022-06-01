KWSO Job Report – June 1, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Program Coordinator at ECE
- Elder Consultant at ECE
- ECE Administrative Staff
- Food Service Assistant at ECE
- Comp & Benefits Coordinator
- Native Language Teacher
- Property Management Specialist
- Housing Secretary
- Fisheries Technician II
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Community Health Nurse
- Lead & Assistant Teachers, and Teacher Aides
- COVID Techs
- ECE High School interns
- ECE College Interns
- Warehouse Assistant
- Student Media Interns
- Conservation Enforcement Officers
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Youth and Adults
The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. Resumes need to be submitted by 5pm on June 10th to jim.souers@wstribes.org.
Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.
Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.
Tananawit is currently hiring for two job positions, a Business and Outreach Coordinator and an Executive Director. The Business and Outreach Coordinator oversees day-to-day operations of the Tananáwit store, including technical assistance, tracking, and communication with artists and their work. The Executive Director serves as the chief administrative executive officer of the organization for the Board of Directors, overseeing all day-to-day administrative and management of operations. Applications accepted until filled. Resumes and Cover Letters can be emailed to warmspringsartists@gmail.com.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
- Supervisory Optometrist
- Clinical Pharmacist
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many job opportunities listed for the 2022-23 School Year throughout the District.
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lead Cook
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Maintenance Custodian
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Genomics Researcher
- Maintenance Workers
- Oceanographer
- Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator
- Director of Human Resources
- Public Information Specialist
- Fishery Technician III Habitat Project
- Fishery Technician III Lamprey Project
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
*updated 06/01/2022