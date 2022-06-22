KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 23, 2022

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will not have exercise classes or adult basketball at the old school this week. A work crew of Veterans will be using the facility as they come to Warm Springs to do Community Projects.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” featuring powwow images and interviews opens today.

An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held this Saturday June 25th at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. Donations of candy for the parade can be dropped off at KWSO.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office. Here’s the link to the online application: https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Jefferson County Juniper Hills. Games will begin Friday June 24th thru July1st. Our teams are Minor Baseball – 9, 10 & 11 year olds. Major Baseball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds and Major Softball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds. Be listening for the game schedules.

Warm Springs Economic Development (VENTURES) is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

The Warm Springs K-8 office will be open weekdays from 8 to 4:30 for the rest of June. It will be open July on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am until noon.