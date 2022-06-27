KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 28, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Pat Tanewasha – Last Meal is Tuesday morning at 6am with burial at the Agency Cemetery at 9am.

There are still quite a few pairs of shoes that need to be picked up from the big shoe giveaway last month. Email Dot Thurby to arrange to pick up your shoes.

There are still scholarships for Warm Springs youth for Big Lake Camp. To learn more call Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560. More information is also available on the KWSO website.

Warm Springs Community Wellness offers adult basketball at the old elementary school gym on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8:30 pm and Friday at noon.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda for this morning has updates from Education, Public Utilities Branch, TERO, and the Gaming commission & Surveillance. This afternoon’s item is the 2023 budget process and revenue forecast plus a report from the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The Senior Wellness Program is moving back into the Senior Wellness Center this week. They will not have Senior Lunch on Wednesday and will notify seniors about Friday’s Lunch once they know.

Cascades East Transit operates bus service throughout Central Oregon including Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the bus schedule at the cascades east transit website and there – you can also find the link to download the CET Real-time App

There is a Soccer Workshop for Jefferson County Girls Soccer Players in 7th thru 12 grades that begins today and runs through Thursday at the Madras High School Soccer Fields. All skill levels are welcome. There is a cost to participate in the workshop. You can get more details by calling 541-390-1832 or email 7erikaolivera@gmail.com.

The drive through window at Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open. The reception desk is in the new part of the building as well – so please use the southern entrance.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District has Summer Swim Classes and Lessons plus water fitness programs, youth sports programs and youth camps this summer. Learn more at their website https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

Hunter Noack and his IN A LANDSCAPE concert will be in Warm Springs on Saturday July 2nd for a 6:30 show. Online ticket sales have ended for the event but Free tickets are available for Warm Springs tribal members through IN A LANDSCAPE’S Good Neighbor Program. If you are interested in tickets – contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees plus seats on Enterprise Boards and Commissions. Letters of Interest & Resumes are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

A Clarion Call Revival will be held in Warm Springs July 22nd thru the 24th behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest. The sessions get underway at 6:30 Friday Night, on Saturday at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.