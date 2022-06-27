KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 27, 2022

In Warm Springs, a veteran and first responder-based National Organization that supports communities before, during and after disasters has teamed up with Warm Springs crews to cut down trees, trimming branches, clearing brush and doing overall fuel reduction and fire mitigation over this past weekend. As reported by KTVZ.com, Team Rubicon, a group of nearly 20 people working in Warm Springs are mostly veterans, first responders and a few civilians are here on a volunteer basis. Bill Terrill is the incident commander for the Warm Springs Operation with Team Rubicon: “We don’t fight fires, but if we can stop some of the damage that can happen from a fire before it actually happens, that’s why we’re here and we tend to focus on areas that need help.” While Team Rubicon is focusing on areas around the museum, the casino and Highway 26, Dan Martinez, Tribal Emergency Manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, feels blessed any part of Warm Springs will be better-positioned to minimize risk, save homes and possibly save lives.

The Bureau of Land Management is rolling out the first project utilizing a new forest management plan in the Applegate Valley. But the proposed Late Mungers project, and the associated plan, is facing criticism from environmental activists. They claim the plan is a guise for commercial logging in once-protected lands. B-L-M Field Manager Bill Dean says the new plan is focused on creating forests that can withstand wildfire and protect endangered species far into the future. “And sometimes the dialogue is focused on today. The conditions that are standing, that are existing today; with the concept that they’re gonna stay that way in the future.” Dean says historical fire suppression means if these forests are left untouched, they could threaten nearby communities and be difficult to navigate by wildland firefighters. But local opponents say the proposed treatments would actually make the forest less resistant to fire. This new plan acts as a guidebook to help speed up treatment projects. B-L-M is accepting public comment on the project through June 28th. Dean hopes to get the project started this fall, after reviewing input from the public.

Recent appointments have brought Native American’s their first officials in certain positions in the United States Government as Deb Haaland, of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe, became the First Native American to serve as the Secretary of the Interior on March 15, 2021. Later that year in November 2021, Chuck Sams III of Cayuse and Walla Walla Descent, became the First Native American to be confirmed as the National Park Service Director and was sworn in December 16, 2021. In a recent move, President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba, the Chief of Connecticut’s Mohegan Tribe, as the Treasurer of the United States, becoming the First Native American to hold the position. Malerba is a former Nurse and was named the 18th Chief of the Mohegan Tribe on August 15, 2010, the first female Chief in Modern history to hold this position. As reported by the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals, Malerba, as the Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox and serves as a liaison with the Federal Reserve.

Many people in the Seattle area are reacting with anger to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade on Friday. Abigail Echo-Hawk is among them. She’s with the Seattle Indian Health Board. “I was absolutely furious to see this ruling come down knowing that as an American Indian woman that I’m going to be disproportionately impacted along with the relatives in my own family, tribe and larger community.” Echo-Hawk says she’s ready to fight to ensure that pregnant people can have access to abortions. While abortions remain legal in Washington state, Echo-Hawk says access is not equal. She says tribal health providers are prohibited from using federal funding to provide abortion services in most cases. And that’s made it difficult for many people who may live far from other providers. Echo-Hawk says access may get harder still as others flood in from states where abortions will be banned.

In Local Sports: The Little League District 5 All Star Tournament is taking place in Madras the remainder of this week up to July 1st. The Warm Springs Major Baseball Lil Bucks played over the weekend, on Saturday they faced off against Redmond and lost that first game, then they played Hood River yesterday morning and fell again and were eliminated from the tournament. The Minor Baseball chiefs also played over the weekend, but came up short and were eliminated from the tournament as well. Congratulations to the Lil Bucks and Chiefs on their Season. Major Softball played over the weekend, they fell in their first game against Crook County, but they will face off against Bend North this morning at 11:30am.

