KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 29, 2022

The Senior Wellness Program is moving back into the Senior Wellness Center this week. They will not have Senior Lunch today and will notify seniors about Friday’s Lunch once they know.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer.

The Warm Springs K-8 office will be open from 8 to 4:30 today and tomorrow. In July, the office will only be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am until noon.

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

There are still quite a few pairs of shoes that need to be picked up from the big shoe giveaway last month. Email thurby@wstribes.org to arrange pick-up of your shoes.

There are still scholarships for Warm Springs youth for Big Lake Camp. To learn more call Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560

Warm Springs Economic Development (VENTURES) is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Stewards of Indigenous Resources Endowment will be in Warm Springs through July 5 th offering Tribal Members a chance to learn about estate planning and writing out their Will. If you are interested in starting the process to write your will – you can pick up more information and complete an authorization form at the Land Services Office at the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more you can contact Roberta Armstrong at 866-639-5550.

Paradise Produce is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You'll find things like locally grown veggies and foods. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

Hunter Noack and his IN A LANDSCAPE concert will be in Warm Springs this Saturday for a 6:30 show. Online ticket sales have ended for the event but Free tickets are available for Warm Springs tribal members through IN A LANDSCAPE’S Good Neighbor Program. If you are interested in tickets – contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Join KWSO this 4th of July for the annual Warm Springs Parade. The parade will be followed by a meal and games behind the community center and later on – there will be fireworks at dark.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten and begin in July 12th. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.