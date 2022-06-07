KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun 8, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: chicken fajitas, tortilla bread, brown rice & fresh fruit.

At the Warm Springs K8 Academy there is an Awards Assembly today, the Kindergarten Concert is this afternoon at 1pm – you can watch it on Facebook Live. And the 8th grade promotion car parade is this afternoon at 5:15. Tomorrow is the last day of school and at noon – it’s the end of the year school powwow at the K8 football field. Everyone is welcome. Be sure to bring a lawn chair!

Paradise Produce features fresh produce and other items and is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You’ll find things like locally grown veggies, Pacific Northwest grown fruit, flowers, canned foods, eggs, honey and more. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda for today has a Secretary-Treasurer Discussion this morning. In the afternoon -= Akana Update, Bluestone Update, the Jefferson County Broadband Action Team and Salary Chart Proposal

This week is your last chance to complete an eCheckUp Assessment to give your input on internet connectivity here in Warm Springs. Here are the links: HOME https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_byLlzb6dYfHKY5w?Q_CHL=qr & BUSINESS- https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efVTbfgkkIVACeW?Q_CHL=qr

The COCC STRIVE program is a summer program for Native American high school students that introduces participants to the college experience through academic, leadership and cultural activities. This year’s program will run Tuesday, June 21st- Friday, June 24th. The deadline to sign up has been extended to this Friday. You can apply at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-college-prep/strive-application.aspx

Power Lunch fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins are every Monday and Wednesday at 12:10 at the old elementary gym.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

A Job Fair for positions with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Mt. Hood Management, Lake Simtustus Resort & Marina and Pelton Park, will be held tomorrow at 10am at the Higher Education Building Computer Lab. You should bring 2 pieces of ID or a passport for hire packets. You must be 14 or older. If you can’t make it and want more information contact Julie Lee, Human Resources Manager at Mt. Hood Skibowl Winter & Summer Resort, at (503) 272- 3206, extension 1106, or email julie.lee@skibowl.com