KWSO News for Wed., Jun. 8, 2022

The Jefferson County School District is offering a free summer acceleration program for students entering Kindergarten from August 1st – August 19th 9am-12:30pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. The summer program will enhance your child’s reading, math and language development skills through STEAM. They are also offering an acceleration camp for 1st-8th grade students August 1st-August 19th from 9am-3pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and transportation is provided to and from school for those who live farther than 1 mile from the school. A link for the Kindergarten Program and the 1st through 8th Grade Program are here. For more information you can call the Jefferson County Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. Students must be registered as a JC School District student to be eligible for summer programming.

This coming Saturday June 11th is the National Get Outdoors Day and the U.S. Forest service is set to waive fees at recreation sites designed for day-use. National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event that encourages healthy, active outdoor fun by introducing children and first-time participants to outdoor recreation opportunities close to home. The fee waiver applies at day-use areas managed by the Forest Service, including picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers and interpretive sites, and at trailheads used to access the nearly 25,000 miles of trails on 16 National Forests and Grasslands in Washington and Oregon. Overnight activities, including camping, cabin rentals or other permits are not included in the fee waiver. Click this LINK to find a recreation site near you or you can download the Pacific Northwest National Forest Recreation App, for Google Play and the Apple Store.

The West Linn- Wilsonville School district is the latest in Oregon to ban all guns on campus. The district’s board of education approved the policy Monday. Dirk VanderHart reports. “School districts in Oregon have long prohibited guns, but state law included an exception for people with concealed handgun licenses. That changed last year, when state lawmakers gave districts the option to ban ALL firearms on school property. The West Linn/Wilsonville school board voted 4-0 for such a ban. The Clackamas County district joins 25 others around the state with similar rules. One board member, Kelly Sloop, abstained from the vote. The issue of guns in schools has seen renewed attention in light of last month’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The majority of Oregon’s almost 200 school districts have yet to implement a ban. Roughly 87% of districts still allow concealed handgun license holders to bring their weapons onto school grounds. I’m DV reporting.”

In Sports: The Oregon State Beavers are on the cusp of the College World Series in Baseball as they are set to host the Corvallis Super Regional this Saturday against No. 14 Auburn who won the Auburn Regional. The No. 3 Beavers narrowly escaped the Corvallis Regional as Vanderbilt gave them a good run beating Oregon State in their 1st matchup 8-1 and then Oregon State getting the victory in the 2nd Matchup 7-6. The Best of 3 series against Auburn begins Saturday at 7:30pm on ESPN2 and will have game 2 Sunday and if necessary, game 3 on Monday. In the Women’s College World Series, according to ESPN, Texas has become the first unseeded team to ever reach the WCWS Championship. After having to travel for the regional and Super Regional, they are set to square off against No. 1 ranked Oklahoma, the defending champs. The teams faced off 4 times this season and Oklahoma holds the advantage winning 3 of the 4 games. But the longhorns aren’t fazed and are hoping to get the first National Title in Softball for their program. First pitch is at 5:30pm tonight