A Madras Veterans Group meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community – Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras.

Veterans of all eras, active duty military, guard and reserve are invited. Refreshments are served.

You can learn more by calling David Chambers at 541-633-6904 or Brad Payne at 541-460-0084.

Madras Veterans Group Flyer