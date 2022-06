The Stewards of Indigenous Resources Endowment will be in Warm Springs June 23rd – July 5th offering Tribal Members a chance to learn about estate planning and writing out their will.

If you are interested in starting the process to write your will – you can pick up more information and complete an authorization form at the Land Services Office at the Tribal Administration Building.

To learn more you can contact Roberta Armstrong at 866-639-5550.

Wills on Wheels FLYER