Jefferson County Relay for Life is Raffling a Quilt made from Relay for Life T-shirts from past years.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 with proceeds to go to the Americn Cancer Society. The draing will be held on September 3rd.

You can see the quilt at the 1st Thursday Downtown Madras Events, at Coffee Cuppers, Business After Hours and on the 4th of July celebration.

Relay for Life Quilt Raffle Flyer