CTWS COVID-19 Protocols July 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups.

Tribal Council, based on recommendations from the local COVID-19 Response Team, is now requiring face masks in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is required with your nose and mouth completely covered. CTWS COVID Protocols Update

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help. CTWS Guidance for COVID