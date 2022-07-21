KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 22, 2022

Neighbor Impact is providing a mobile food pantry with fresh produce and other free food today. It will be at Warm Springs Market from 11am to 1pm. No proof of income or ID is required.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week, from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Indian Beef Tacos are on today’s Menu.

The Jefferson County Fair is happening at the Fairgrounds in Madras. And, the rodeo gets underway this evening at 7, and again on Saturday at 7.

Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting at the Community Center Pavilion this evening from 5 -7:00. Topics to be covered include the 2022 Reservation Game Inventories, 2021-22 Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports, and the upcoming proposed hunting seasons. If you still have permits not turned in, bring them. All questions are welcome. There’s a potluck style meal.

The 30th Anniversary Tamkaliks Celebration is this weekend in Wallowa, OR. The celebration begins at 7 tonight, grand entries are at 1 & 7pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

A Clarion Call Revival is happening this weekend behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest. The sessions get underway at 6:30 tonight, on Saturday at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Summer in Space is the theme for the next camp July 26-29. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on Tuesday, July 26th and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The 21st Century Community Learning program is hosting a Summer Acceleration Program August 1st through the 19th for Jefferson County 509J students. You do need to register your child for them to attend. In Warm Springs you can do that this morning on Monday and Wednesday mornings at the K8 office. You can also sign up online.

There is a Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week on Tuesday August 2nd from 9-11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. Participants (pregnant and postpartum women) will check in at the Jefferson County Public Health station and get a passport and breastfeeding coalition bag and swag. There will be 5 other stations where you pick up a card. They will have prizes for the best and worst poker hands at the end of the event.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.