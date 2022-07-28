KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 29, 2022

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Beef Strognoff is on today’s Menu.

Tomorrow there is a Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration from 11 to 3. Hosted by the Yakama Nation – the event will include a free Salmon Bake, Drumming and Dancing and Fish Filleting Demonstrations. This event is open to the public. Dancers are welcome.

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins Monday. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3 and 3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered for the Summer Acceleration Program. You can learn more by calling the school at 541-553-1128.

There is a Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week on Tuesday August 2nd from 9-11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. Participants (pregnant and postpartum women) will check in at the Jefferson County Public Health station and get a passport and breastfeeding coalition bag and swag. There will be 5 other stations where you pick up a card. They will have prizes for the best and worst poker hands at the end of the event.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm next Tuesday and Wednesday plus August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Two Public Scoping Meetings for the Tenino Hazard Fuels Reduction Project and Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale will be held next Wednesday. Links to the online surveys can be found on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. All tribal members are encouraged all Tribal Members to participate. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is set for next Wednesday, August 3rd at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

The Shell Station in Warm Springs is advertising for a cashier. Applications can be picked up at Shell and will be accepted until August 5th. For more information call 541-553-3484.

The Jefferson County 509J School District is advertising for a Drug & Alcohol Counselor and a Native American Community Liaison. See job descriptions and apply visit at JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S. www.jcsd.k12.or.us

A memorial for Neda Wesley and First Salmon Ceremony for Jadrian Kalama will be held on Saturday, August 6th at Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

Camp Naimuma has been set for August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus. Continue to take precautions. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings and at the Warm Springs K8.