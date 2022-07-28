KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 28, 2022

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381.

The second session of the Youth Baseball Clinic is today. Sessions next week are on August 2nd and August 4th. Each will run from 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5:30pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Warm Springs Food Bank is open today 9am until noon and 1-5pm at the Commodities Warehouse in the Industrial Park.

Warm Springs Market is closing early through tomorrow due to high temperatures. Their hours are 7am – 6pm.

This Saturday is a Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration from 11 to 3. Hosted by the Yakama Nation – the event will include a free Salmon Bake, Drumming and Dancing and Fish Filleting Demonstrations. This event is open to the public. Dancers are welcome.

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins Monday. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3 and 3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered for the Summer Acceleration Program. You can learn more by calling the school at 541-553-1128.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application priority deadline is coming up August 1st. This new state financial aid program for tribal students can pay for most or all public college-related expenses for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by August 1st. Learn more and apply at to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes will begin next Tursday. Fitness Fusion will be every Tuesday and Pi-Yo class every Wednesday. Classes are from 12:10-12:50 at the old elementary school gym.

There is a Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week on Tuesday August 2nd from 9-11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. Participants (pregnant and postpartum women) will check in at the Jefferson County Public Health station and get a passport and breastfeeding coalition bag and swag. There will be 5 other stations where you pick up a card. They will have prizes for the best and worst poker hands at the end of the event.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm next Tuesday and Wednesday plus August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Two Public Scoping Meetings for the Tenino Hazard Fuels Reduction Project and Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale will be held next Wednesday. Links to the online surveys can be found on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. All tribal members are encouraged all Tribal Members to participate. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)