KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 1, 2022

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins today and will run for 3 weeks. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3 and 3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered to participate.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Face Masks are required in all Tribal Buildings as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masking is also required at the Warm Springs K8 for the Summer Acceleration Program and at the Boys & Girls Club. Proper wearing of masks is required with your nose and mouth completely covered.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning are Updates from BIA and Office of Special Trustee, a Legislative Update Conference Call, and updates from I H S and the COVID Team. This afternoon will be Tribal Attorney Updates and a Meet & Greet with Greg Smith.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

There is a Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week tomorrowfrom 9-11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. Participants (pregnant and postpartum women) will check in at the Jefferson County Public Health station and get a passport and breastfeeding coalition bag and swag. There will be 5 other stations where you pick up a card. They will have prizes for the best and worst poker hands at the end of the event.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes will begin again starting tomorrow. Fitness Fusion will be every Tuesday and Pi-Yo class will be every Wednesday during the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are offering a Cardio Club Tuesday and Thursday Mornings from 7-8am in the Community Center Parking Lot. Participants will be provided a light breakfast after each session.

The Youth Baseball Clinic continues this week with sessions tomorrow and Thursday. Each will run from 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is this Wednesday at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website (https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-outage)

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381.