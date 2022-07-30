KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 31, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is again advertising for Enterprise Boards and Commissions. They have openings on the Boards for: Economic Development; Power & Water Enterprise; Composite Products; Telecom; TERO Commission; Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Water Board. Interested applicants need to submit a letter of interest, resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check form to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Thursday, August 18th.

A Cooling Shelter is open this weekend at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from noon until 8pm today. Face masks are required.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry, at 575 Hood Avenue is open every Sunday 9am-4pm and every Monday 9-1 and 5-8pm.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes will begin again starting this coming Tuesday. Fitness Fusion will be every Tuesday and Pi-Yo class will be every Wednesday during the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins Monday. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3 and 3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered for the 3 week Program.

Jehovah’s Witnesses invites anyone interested to attend their annual global convention featuring six virtual events accessed through their website www.jw.org, where you can learn more about the viewing schedule and options.

The Youth Baseball Clinic continues this week with sessions on Tuesday and Thursday. Each will run from 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

There is a Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week this Tuesday from 9-11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. Participants (pregnant and postpartum women) will check in at the Jefferson County Public Health station and get a passport and breastfeeding coalition bag and swag. There will be 5 other stations where you pick up a card. They will have prizes for the best and worst poker hands at the end of the event.

Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Test kits with printed expiration dates of June thru August have had their use dates extended for 6 months by the FDA and so are still good to use. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.