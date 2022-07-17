KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 18, 2022

Here are the Tribal Council agenda items for today: this morning, Meet & Greet with the Forest Service/Mt. Hood National Forest; Draft Resolutions; and a Legislative Update Call. This afternoon, Enrollments; August Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes; BendTel Update; and Meet & Greet with Greg Smith.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm on: July 21st, August 2nd & 3rd, August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

There is a Penny Carnival open to all Warm Springs Youth – on Wednesday July 20th from 6-8pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks will be required for this free event. If your organization is interested in hosting a booth – place call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036

COVID-19 precautions continue to be recommended especially if you will be in a large group of people. Continue to sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department.

Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension Service are offering a 3 day Sewing Camp at the Warm Springs Community Center for ages 7-10. All Materials will be provided and no experience is needed. Space is limited so sign up right away. Call Carol at 541-553-3243. The Camp is in the mornings of July 26th thru the 28th.