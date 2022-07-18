KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 18, 2022

The Warm Springs Reservation updated fire restrictions last Friday as sustained hot temperatures have increased the drying of vegetation. Residents are reminded to be prepared for wildfire season by creating defensible space around your home by moving wood piles away from structures and clearing dry grass and other debris. . on Friday – the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) increased their fire danger ratings to “High.”

The Red Cross reminds families that now is the time to prepare for wildfires or other emergency or disaster situations.

Build an emergency kitwith bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and battery-powered radio. Also include medications, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers and emergency contact information.

Make an evacuation planwith what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans — and don’t forget your pets.

Know how to stay informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders. KWSO will monitor all situations and share information on the air, on our website at KWSO dot org and with our Social Media pages.

The St Charles Health System announced elimination of two upper level executive positions on Friday just 3 days after St Charles president and CEO Joe Sluka resigned. This effort to reduce costs as the Health System continues to deal with continued financial, partient capacity and staffing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. KTVZ reports that St Charles Health System is also reactivating its incident command system. They quote Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman saying the nonprofit health system has seen losses totaling more than $40 million so far this year, a factor in May’s layoffs of more than 100 non-medical staff and elimination of 76 vacant positions. Goodman said the hospital is not planning any more across-the-board layoffs and is still trying to fill more than 400 staff openings.

hMPXV is an abbreviation for human monkeypox virus which is a DNA virus related to smallpox. It infects animals and is endemic to forested areas of Central and West Africa. The first human case was identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In recent months more than one thousand cases have been identified in the United States including at least 11 in Oregon. There have been more than 11 thousand cases in 65 countries that are considered to be part of a current global outbreak. CDC is urging health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who hMPXV symptons that typically include illness that starts with fever, headache and muscle aches. This is followed in one to three days by a rash, often on the face, spreading to the limbs. The rash starts with flat patches that then form large, firm bumps, which then fill with fluid or pus. These then scab and fall off, usually over two to four weeks. Warm Springs Community Health is sharing this Oregon Health Authority INFORMATION to help educate people locally.

On Wednesday July 27th the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Program will be testing a new Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park. There is also an alarm on the east side of the Deschutes River from the Warm Springs Power and Water administrative building that has been in place for a few years and will tested at the same time. They plan on doing the test between 9am and 2pm. If the test fails they will try again the following day. Dam Failure Alarm testing is an annual requirement.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Sunny and 90 today, Clear Skies tonight, Sunny and hot tomorrow with a high forecast to be 100 degrees.

