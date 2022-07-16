KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 17, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.

A Clarion Call Revival will be held in Warm Springs July 22nd thru the 24th behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest. The sessions get underway at 6:30 Friday Night, on Saturday at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

Warm Springs Social Services has a limited number of fans and air conditioners that are available to low income households. You do need to complete and application and provide proof of income. Stop by the Family Resource Center to learn more.

There is a Penny Carnival open to all Warm Springs Youth – on Wednesday July 20th from 6-8pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks will be required for this free event. If your organization is interested in hosting a booth – place call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event on August 4th from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension Service are offering a 3 day Sewing Camp at the Warm Springs Community Center for ages 7-10. All Materials will be provided and no experience is needed. Space is limited so sign up right away. Call Carol at 541-553-3243. The Camp is in the mornings of July 26th thru the 28th.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. lorienscottt@gmail.com mrsherkshan@gmail.com