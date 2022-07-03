KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 4, 2022

Today is the 4th of July federal holiday and Tribal offices are closed.

Join KWSO this 4th of July for the annual Warm Springs Parade this morning at 11. The parade will be followed by a meal and games behind the community center and later on – there will be fireworks at dark.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Registration is open this from 6:30 to 7:30 this morning at Sahalee Park for the 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a “Relay for Life” T-Shirt Quilt are being sold now. You can see the quilt and purchase tickets at the First Thursday, Coffee Cuppers, Business After Hours and 4th of July events. The drawing is September 3rd.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing a holiday schedule for trash pickup this week. Monday garbage pickup will be on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Summer Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fisheries have been set for 6am Monday, July 4th to 6pm Friday, July 8th and July 11th to July 15th.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website where you can also download their Real-time App

It is declared fire season on the Warm Springs Reservation and there are now restrictions on burning. If you have any questions, contract the Fire Management Dispatch office at 541-553-1146.