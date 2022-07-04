KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 4, 2022

FEMA is urging caution with any Fourth of July celebrations that include fireworks, campfires, or

grilling and is encouraging residents to be mindful of rising temperatures heading into the summer

season. While fireworks and outdoor gatherings go hand-in-hand with the holiday and summer

months, they also intensify wildfire danger and may put lives at risk. Over 52 percent of the state of

Oregon is facing severe drought conditions. Warm Springs Fire Management is having their Fire

Season planning session tomorrow to increase awareness about everyone’s role should a wildfire

occur. Please be safe this 4 th of July Warm Springs and shout out to fire crews that will be out

patrolling today and this evening

Despite the deep political divides that exist in the state, Oregonians on both sides of the political

spectrum agree wildfires are a major concern. Lauren Dake reports that the majority of Oregonians believe that wildfires are not only a threat, but that they will likely increase in the next decade. That’s according to a statewide survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. More than 80 percent of Oregonians surveyed are concerned about the health effects of smoke and the loss of wildlife and fish habitat. Their concerns make sense: Wildfires burned more than 800,000 acres in the summer of 2021. And one in five Oregonians surveyed said they have had to evacuate due to a wildfire. When it comes to

wildfire reduction methods, however, there is less consensus. More than 30 percent of

residents surveyed want more logging across forested landscapes, while closer to 80 percent

would like periodic controlled burns.

Oregonians aren’t required to report positive COVID-19 test results to the state. So some researchers

are saying state officials should make it easier for people to self-report. OPB’s April Ehrlich reports for every positive COVID case reported in Oregon, there are likely 30 more unaccounted for because people did their tests at home, according to the Oregon Health Authority. University of Oregon professor and researcher Benjamin Clark recently co-authored a study on COVID-19 in Oregon. He says many people don’t have the time or energy to report their test results. “Do you want to spend 45 minutes to fill out a survey that has a tremendous amount of information, potentially personal information? That just seems pretty irrelevant to most Oregonians. Clark says self-reporting SHOULD take less than 2 minutes. OHA officials say many of the questions they ask — like race, disability status, and gender identity — are optional. And, nowadays, they rely more on hospitalization numbers to gauge COVID’s

impact.

In Warm Springs – if you have a positive result with a COVID-19 home test – you should call the Health and Wellness center to report it an they will give you guidance. If you need a home test kit – you can pick one up during the work day at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school library – or in the evening or on weekends you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire Management on Campus and at the Simnasho Fire Hall.

As we celebrate Independence Day, it’s important to remember that the fireworks shows we enjoy

can also frighten pets and cause them to run away. The Humane Society of Central Oregon reminds

pet owners that frightened pets can get disoriented. To help protect your pets during fireworks – keep

them inside in a safe area or in a crate. Leave music or a television playing if left alone. Your

companionship helps keep them calm.