KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 3, 2022

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing a holiday schedule for trash pickup this week. Monday garbage pickup will be on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Summer Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fisheries have been set for 6am Monday, July 4th to 6pm, Friday, July 8th and again July 11th to July 15th.

Join KWSO this 4th of July for the annual Warm Springs Parade. The parade will be followed by a meal and games behind the community center and later on – there will be fireworks at dark.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

The 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run is tomorrow morning, starting at various times depending on the race. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2-mile routs, or participate in the 6-mile walk. Online registration has ended, but registration will be open at Sahalee Park from 6:30-7:30am tomorrow.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees plus seats on Enterprise Boards and Commissions. Letters of Interest & Resumes are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

OSU Extension Service will do a virtual class on Canning Fruit & Pie Filling, July 13th from 5:30 to 7pm. It’s free but you will need to register by July 11th. You will learn in a live, interactive session, explore equipment, resources and tips. Register online at the Deschutes County OSU Extension website.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten and begin in July 12th. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is Tuesday and Wednesday July 12th and 13th at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there will be a parade that Monday evening. Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin August 2nd. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148.