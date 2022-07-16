KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 16, 2022

The Metolius Spike and Rail celebration is today. The Parade is at 11am with the Celebration in the park from noon til 2. A live auction is 2:30-4 and the Cheyenne West Band will play 4-8pm.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

COVID-19 precautions continue to be recommended especially if you will be in a large group of people. Continue to sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other.

A Title Six focus group will be held on August 18th on the lawn across from the old elementary from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shiloh Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” features powwow images and interviews. The show is in the Museum’s Changing Exdhibit Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.