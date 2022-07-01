KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 2, 2022

The Hunter Noack IN A LANDSCAPE concert scheduled for today here in Warm Springs has been postponed. They will reschedule but don’t have a date for that yet.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing a holiday schedule for trash pick up next week. Monday garbage pickup will be on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Summer Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fisheries have been set for July 4th to July 8th and July 11th to July 15th.

Join KWSO this 4th of July for the annual Warm Springs Parade. The parade will be followed by a meal and games behind the community center and later on – there will be fireworks at dark.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

The 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run is on Monday, starting at various times depending on the race. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2-mile routs, or participate in the 6-mile walk. Details and registration are available online at https://www.madrasrunners.com/todd-beamer-run/. Today is the last day for online registration. Race day registration will be open at Sahalee Park from 6:30-7:30am.

The Stewards of Indigenous Resources Endowment will be in Warm Springs through July 5th offering Tribal Members a chance to learn about estate planning and writing out their Will. If you are interested in starting the process to write your will – you can pick up more information and complete an authorization form at the Land Services Office at the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more you can contact Roberta Armstrong at 866-639-5550.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees plus seats on Enterprise Boards and Commissions. Letters of Interest & Resumes are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten and begin in July 12th. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.