KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 23, 2022

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

It is the last day of the Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo in Madras. The rodeo starts at 7pm.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today at the United Methodist Church from 10:00 until noon.

A Clarion Call Revival is happening this weekend behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore is the special guest. Sessions today are at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on Tuesday, July 26th and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is set for August 3rd at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will have a blueberry pie filling demonstration class on Wednesday, July 27th from 1-4pm. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

Jehovah’s Witnesses invites anyone interested to attend their annual global convention featuring six virtual events accessed through their website www.jw.org, where you can learn more about the viewing schedule and options.

There is a 4-session Youth Baseball Clinic coming up for players, interested parents, community members and coaches. The first session will be on Tuesday, July 26th. The next sessions are on July 28th, August 2nd and August 4th. Each will run from 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

Mark you calendars! The Back to School BBQ has been set for September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

The 21st Century Community Learning program is hosting a Summer Acceleration Program August 1st through the 19th for Jefferson County 509J students. You do need to register your child for them to attend. In Warm Springs you can do that on Monday or Wednesday morning at the K8 office. You can also sign up online.