KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 30, 2022

A Cooling Shelter is open this weekend at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from noon until 8pm today and tomorrow. Face masks are required.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

The Yakama Nation is hosting a Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration from 11 to 3 today. The event will include a free Salmon Bake, Drumming and Dancing and Fish Filleting Demonstrations. This event is open to the public. Dancers are welcome.

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins Monday. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3 and 3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered for the Summer Acceleration Program. You can learn more by calling the school at 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. There is an online survey that Tribal Members are encouraged to participate in. Links to the surveys can be found on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)

The Shell Station in Warm Springs is advertising for a cashier. Applications can be picked up at Shell and will be accepted until August 5th. For more information call 541-553-3484.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is seeking applicants for an open position on its board of directors. The term of service ends June 2025. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at the district’s website (www.macrecdistrict.com/governance). The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:30pm.

The Jefferson County 509J School District is advertising for a Drug & Alcohol Counselor and a Native American Community Liaison. See job descriptions and apply visit at JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S. www.jcsd.k12.or.us

Camp Naimuma has been set for August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help. Home test kits are available on the weekend at Fire & Safety.