KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 9, 2022

“Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The traveling exhibit documents the proud spirit and identity of American Indian powwow dancers throughout the United States and Canada. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.org.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

OSU Extension Service will do a virtual class on Canning Fruit & Pie Filling, July 13th from 5:30 to 7pm. It’s free but you will need to register by July 11th. You will learn in a live, interactive session, explore equipment, resources and tips. Register online at the Deschutes County OSU Extension website.

Tribal Council, based on recommendations from the local COVID-19 Response Team, is now requiring face masks in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is required with your nose and mouth completely covered.

Everyone is encouraged to continue COVID-19 precautions, especially if you will be in a large group of people. Continue to sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department.

The Camp Ollie Summer Reading Program, featuring stories and beading, is coming up Thursday, July 14th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Light snacks will be provided. It starts at 10:30am.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other. The first gathering will be this coming Tuesday, July 12th.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. Safety Week is the theme for the first camp, which is Tuesday through Friday next week. There are half and full day rates, and scholarships are available to cover some or all of the cost. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there will be a parade Monday evening with a 3 person stick game tournament after the parade. Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.